3001 NE 89th St

Amenities
This stylish and modern single-bedroom home is located in in the Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle. It is a mere eight-minute walk to an array of shops, offices, and restaurants along 35th avenue. Inside, the living room/dining area is adjacent to the open-concept kitchen. This area is layered with durable floor tiles. It is well-lit thanks to huge picture windows that allow ample amount of sunlight to enter. The strategically-placed lighting fixtures, on the other hand, keep the place well-lit at night. The beautiful kitchen features wooden overhead and under-sink cupboards, smooth granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is spotless and features identical under-sink cupboard and countertop setup as the kitchen, with a tub-shower combo and wide opaque window for some privacy.
Nearby parks:
Penguin Park, Waldo J. Dahl Park and Sacajawea Playground
Nearby Schools:
Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.17 miles, 8/10
Nathan Hale High School - 1.02 miles, 6/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.78 miles, 8/10
Ae #2 (Decatur) - 0.8 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
65 - 0.2 miles
64 - 0.2 miles
372 - 0.3 miles
76 - 0.3 miles
(RLNE4390154)