3001 NE 89th St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

3001 NE 89th St

3001 Northeast 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Northeast 89th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This stylish and modern single-bedroom home is located in in the Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle. It is a mere eight-minute walk to an array of shops, offices, and restaurants along 35th avenue. Inside, the living room/dining area is adjacent to the open-concept kitchen. This area is layered with durable floor tiles. It is well-lit thanks to huge picture windows that allow ample amount of sunlight to enter. The strategically-placed lighting fixtures, on the other hand, keep the place well-lit at night. The beautiful kitchen features wooden overhead and under-sink cupboards, smooth granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is spotless and features identical under-sink cupboard and countertop setup as the kitchen, with a tub-shower combo and wide opaque window for some privacy.
Nearby parks:
Penguin Park, Waldo J. Dahl Park and Sacajawea Playground
Nearby Schools:
Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.17 miles, 8/10
Nathan Hale High School - 1.02 miles, 6/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.78 miles, 8/10
Ae #2 (Decatur) - 0.8 miles, 8/10
Bus lines:
65 - 0.2 miles
64 - 0.2 miles
372 - 0.3 miles
76 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4390154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 NE 89th St have any available units?
3001 NE 89th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 NE 89th St have?
Some of 3001 NE 89th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 NE 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
3001 NE 89th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 NE 89th St pet-friendly?
No, 3001 NE 89th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3001 NE 89th St offer parking?
No, 3001 NE 89th St does not offer parking.
Does 3001 NE 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 NE 89th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 NE 89th St have a pool?
No, 3001 NE 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 3001 NE 89th St have accessible units?
No, 3001 NE 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 NE 89th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 NE 89th St has units with dishwashers.
