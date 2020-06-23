3001 NE 89th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This stylish and modern single-bedroom home is located in in the Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle. It is a mere eight-minute walk to an array of shops, offices, and restaurants along 35th avenue. Inside, the living room/dining area is adjacent to the open-concept kitchen. This area is layered with durable floor tiles. It is well-lit thanks to huge picture windows that allow ample amount of sunlight to enter. The strategically-placed lighting fixtures, on the other hand, keep the place well-lit at night. The beautiful kitchen features wooden overhead and under-sink cupboards, smooth granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is spotless and features identical under-sink cupboard and countertop setup as the kitchen, with a tub-shower combo and wide opaque window for some privacy.

Nearby parks:

Penguin Park, Waldo J. Dahl Park and Sacajawea Playground

Nearby Schools:

Wedgwood Elementary School - 0.17 miles, 8/10

Nathan Hale High School - 1.02 miles, 6/10

Eckstein Middle School - 0.78 miles, 8/10

Ae #2 (Decatur) - 0.8 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:

65 - 0.2 miles

64 - 0.2 miles

372 - 0.3 miles

76 - 0.3 miles



