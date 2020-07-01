All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2819 NW 64th St.

2819 Northwest 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Northwest 64th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2819 NW 64th St. Available 01/06/20 Cute Bungalow, 1bd, 1ba, w/ Shop and Large Backyard - Located in the heart of Ballard this cute bungalow is just blocks away from the revitalized Market St. with a lineup of trendy restaurants, pubs and shops. Once a maritime-centric Scandinavian enclave, Ballard has been one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Seattle and has transformed into one of the city's hippest hot spots for visitors and locals alike. This one bedroom, one bathroom house has a large living/dining room area plus a spacious eat-in kitchen. The unfinished basement houses a full size washer and dryer, benches, shelves and plenty of room for a workshop, garden room or extra storage. The flat backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's and fully fenced for your 4 legged friends. There are 2 off street parking spaces. Pets allowed upon approval and there is an additional pet rent based on number of pets. Utilities are extra.

Open House: Sunday, January 5th, 315pm-415pm

Info@emeraldheightspm.com
206-457-2475 ex.703

(RLNE5434687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 NW 64th St. have any available units?
2819 NW 64th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 NW 64th St. have?
Some of 2819 NW 64th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 NW 64th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2819 NW 64th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 NW 64th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 NW 64th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2819 NW 64th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2819 NW 64th St. offers parking.
Does 2819 NW 64th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 NW 64th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 NW 64th St. have a pool?
No, 2819 NW 64th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2819 NW 64th St. have accessible units?
No, 2819 NW 64th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 NW 64th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 NW 64th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

