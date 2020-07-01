Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2819 NW 64th St. Available 01/06/20 Cute Bungalow, 1bd, 1ba, w/ Shop and Large Backyard - Located in the heart of Ballard this cute bungalow is just blocks away from the revitalized Market St. with a lineup of trendy restaurants, pubs and shops. Once a maritime-centric Scandinavian enclave, Ballard has been one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Seattle and has transformed into one of the city's hippest hot spots for visitors and locals alike. This one bedroom, one bathroom house has a large living/dining room area plus a spacious eat-in kitchen. The unfinished basement houses a full size washer and dryer, benches, shelves and plenty of room for a workshop, garden room or extra storage. The flat backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's and fully fenced for your 4 legged friends. There are 2 off street parking spaces. Pets allowed upon approval and there is an additional pet rent based on number of pets. Utilities are extra.



Open House: Sunday, January 5th, 315pm-415pm



