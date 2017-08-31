2801 1st Ave 212

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard gym parking garage guest suite hot tub lobby

Belltown Condo - Property Id: 199407



VIDEO TOUR: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0ds392c2VP2j-o8YORsTo1djA



Ellington Condo unit #212 just listed for lease as of 4/20/2020.

Short 2-5 min walk to all of the great restaurants & bars Belltown has to offer. 10 min walk to Pike Place Market and Space Needle.

Quick Facts:

- 608sf

- 1bdr

- 1bth

- 4.5' x 10' balcony overlooking courtyard

- Dedicated parking space in garage (included)

W/D included in unit

- Amenities: club/event room to entertain guests for Hawks game, birthday parties or any event that's worth celebrating, hot tub, fitness center, large garden deck, art gallery lobby, 24-hour concierge, executive meeting room, additional guest suites for your out of town company that desires privacy

-Walk score: 97

-Transit score: 98

-Bike score: 65

