Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2801 1st Ave 212
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

2801 1st Ave 212

2801 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2801 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
Belltown Condo - Property Id: 199407

VIDEO TOUR: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0ds392c2VP2j-o8YORsTo1djA

Ellington Condo unit #212 just listed for lease as of 4/20/2020.
Short 2-5 min walk to all of the great restaurants & bars Belltown has to offer. 10 min walk to Pike Place Market and Space Needle.
Quick Facts:
- 608sf
- 1bdr
- 1bth
- 4.5' x 10' balcony overlooking courtyard
- Dedicated parking space in garage (included)
W/D included in unit
- Amenities: club/event room to entertain guests for Hawks game, birthday parties or any event that's worth celebrating, hot tub, fitness center, large garden deck, art gallery lobby, 24-hour concierge, executive meeting room, additional guest suites for your out of town company that desires privacy
-Walk score: 97
-Transit score: 98
-Bike score: 65
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199407
Property Id 199407

(RLNE5701216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

