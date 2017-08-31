2801 1st Ave 212

Amenities
Belltown Condo - Property Id: 199407
VIDEO TOUR: https://share.icloud.com/photos/0ds392c2VP2j-o8YORsTo1djA
Ellington Condo unit #212 just listed for lease as of 4/20/2020.
Short 2-5 min walk to all of the great restaurants & bars Belltown has to offer. 10 min walk to Pike Place Market and Space Needle.
Quick Facts:
- 608sf
- 1bdr
- 1bth
- 4.5' x 10' balcony overlooking courtyard
- Dedicated parking space in garage (included)
W/D included in unit
- Amenities: club/event room to entertain guests for Hawks game, birthday parties or any event that's worth celebrating, hot tub, fitness center, large garden deck, art gallery lobby, 24-hour concierge, executive meeting room, additional guest suites for your out of town company that desires privacy
-Walk score: 97
-Transit score: 98
-Bike score: 65
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199407
