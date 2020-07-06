2704 S Andover St

Amenities
- Brand new 3BR/2.5bath with large chef's kitchen, slab quartz countertops, SS appliances, + 1 oversized car garage.
Upstairs includes laundry space, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. On the top floor you will find a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, double closet, and a large master bathroom with double sink, separated bathtub and shower, and separate room for the toilet.
Less than 10 minute drive to downtown, multiple bus stops within a minute walk, and light-rail within walking distance. Perfect home for commuters.
Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.
Link to application screening criteria below:
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/
Contact Heather by text at (414)704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing.
Note: This home does not come furnished.
(RLNE5210689)