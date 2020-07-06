2704 S Andover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Brand new 3BR/2.5bath with large chef's kitchen, slab quartz countertops, SS appliances, + 1 oversized car garage.



Upstairs includes laundry space, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. On the top floor you will find a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, double closet, and a large master bathroom with double sink, separated bathtub and shower, and separate room for the toilet.



Less than 10 minute drive to downtown, multiple bus stops within a minute walk, and light-rail within walking distance. Perfect home for commuters.



Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.



Link to application screening criteria below:

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Contact Heather by text at (414)704-8212 or email at heather@northpacificproperties.com to schedule a showing.



Note: This home does not come furnished.



(RLNE5210689)