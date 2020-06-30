All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2646 NW 56th St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2646 NW 56th St Unit B
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

2646 NW 56th St Unit B

2646 Northwest 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2646 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
2646 NW 56th St Unit B Available 02/25/20 BALLARD 3 BED, 2.5 BATH CORNER APARTMENT FOR RENT AVAILABLE FEB 2020! - **First month's rent ($3,195) and security deposit ($3,195) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
This spacious 2 bedroom + office townhouse features beautifully finished hardwood floors, ground floor garage access and an office which opens to a mature, enclosed yard with patio. The open plan main floor has a sunny kitchen flowing to the living room with gas fireplace, balcony and plenty of natural light. Top floor has the Master suite with remodeled bath including large soaking tub and double vanity, and a second bedroom with private full bath. Washer and dryer are on the top floor.
Nestled in the heart of Ballard, the home is walking distance to grocery stores, entertainment, farmers market, restaurants, bars and parks. Some of the many parks include Golden Gardens, Ballard Locks, Salmon Bay Park, Ballard Commons, West Woodlawn, Gillman Playground and Woodland Park & Zoo. Major bus line down 15th Ave NW.
This home has everything you could want and more! Email for showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5438645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 NW 56th St Unit B have any available units?
2646 NW 56th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 NW 56th St Unit B have?
Some of 2646 NW 56th St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 NW 56th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2646 NW 56th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 NW 56th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2646 NW 56th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2646 NW 56th St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2646 NW 56th St Unit B offers parking.
Does 2646 NW 56th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2646 NW 56th St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 NW 56th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 2646 NW 56th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2646 NW 56th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2646 NW 56th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 NW 56th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 NW 56th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University