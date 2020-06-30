Amenities

2646 NW 56th St Unit B Available 02/25/20 BALLARD 3 BED, 2.5 BATH CORNER APARTMENT FOR RENT AVAILABLE FEB 2020! - **First month's rent ($3,195) and security deposit ($3,195) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious 2 bedroom + office townhouse features beautifully finished hardwood floors, ground floor garage access and an office which opens to a mature, enclosed yard with patio. The open plan main floor has a sunny kitchen flowing to the living room with gas fireplace, balcony and plenty of natural light. Top floor has the Master suite with remodeled bath including large soaking tub and double vanity, and a second bedroom with private full bath. Washer and dryer are on the top floor.

Nestled in the heart of Ballard, the home is walking distance to grocery stores, entertainment, farmers market, restaurants, bars and parks. Some of the many parks include Golden Gardens, Ballard Locks, Salmon Bay Park, Ballard Commons, West Woodlawn, Gillman Playground and Woodland Park & Zoo. Major bus line down 15th Ave NW.

No Cats Allowed



