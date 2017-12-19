All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2600 2nd Ave. #322.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2600 2nd Ave. #322
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

2600 2nd Ave. #322

2600 2nd Avenue · (206) 557-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2600 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2600 2nd Ave. #322 - Seattle Heights · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Center of Seattle with great Amenities, Pools, Hot Tubs, Gyms, Business Centers, and Garaged Parking -
$1495.00 with a 12 month lease.
$1395.00 Refundable Security Deposit

Call or Text Kevin Dares with North By North West RealEstate to establish a viewing 504.460.3595

-Balcony
- 1 Parking Space included in Rent
- Convenient layout
- Pool and Gym
- Close to everything Seattle has to offer

Be in the center of it all at Seattle Heights! Catch the latest exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum, shop at Pike Place Market, and stroll to the opera, ballet or symphony- all walk-able from this central Belltown location. Staying in? Seattle Heights features luxe amenities including indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, community room, complete workout facilities and business lounge.

This 3rd Floor Studio uses modern design with ample storage to give the most use of your space. Enjoy the massive breakfast bar, full kitchen with refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. This unit also features a built-in Murphy Bed, and a walk-out balcony with plenty of natural light. A stacked Washer/Dryer is included with this unit, as well as an assigned underground parking space.
Seattle Heights amenities include a 24/7 concierge, gym, hot tub, pool, sauna, club room, business center, rooftop deck, key card access, air conditioning, underground parking and an additional storage unit.
W/S/G and basic cable included, tenant responsible for Electric

Move In Fees are as follows:
$1495.00 with a 12 month lease.
Refundable Security Deposit: $1395.00
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. (Under 20lbs limit of 1)
Application Fee: $32.00 per Applicant

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Call or text Kevin Dares with North By North West Realty to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595

(RLNE4142540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 2nd Ave. #322 have any available units?
2600 2nd Ave. #322 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 2nd Ave. #322 have?
Some of 2600 2nd Ave. #322's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 2nd Ave. #322 currently offering any rent specials?
2600 2nd Ave. #322 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 2nd Ave. #322 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 2nd Ave. #322 is pet friendly.
Does 2600 2nd Ave. #322 offer parking?
Yes, 2600 2nd Ave. #322 does offer parking.
Does 2600 2nd Ave. #322 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 2nd Ave. #322 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 2nd Ave. #322 have a pool?
Yes, 2600 2nd Ave. #322 has a pool.
Does 2600 2nd Ave. #322 have accessible units?
No, 2600 2nd Ave. #322 does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 2nd Ave. #322 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 2nd Ave. #322 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2600 2nd Ave. #322?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity