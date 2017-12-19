2600 2nd Ave. #322

Amenities

Center of Seattle with great Amenities, Pools, Hot Tubs, Gyms, Business Centers, and Garaged Parking -

$1395.00 Refundable Security Deposit



Call or Text Kevin Dares with North By North West RealEstate to establish a viewing 504.460.3595



Be in the center of it all at Seattle Heights! Catch the latest exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum, shop at Pike Place Market, and stroll to the opera, ballet or symphony- all walk-able from this central Belltown location. Staying in? Seattle Heights features luxe amenities including indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, community room, complete workout facilities and business lounge.



This 3rd Floor Studio uses modern design with ample storage to give the most use of your space. Enjoy the massive breakfast bar, full kitchen with refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. This unit also features a built-in Murphy Bed, and a walk-out balcony with plenty of natural light. A stacked Washer/Dryer is included with this unit, as well as an assigned underground parking space.

Seattle Heights amenities include a 24/7 concierge, gym, hot tub, pool, sauna, club room, business center, rooftop deck, key card access, air conditioning, underground parking and an additional storage unit.

W/S/G and basic cable included, tenant responsible for Electric



Move In Fees are as follows:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1395.00

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. (Under 20lbs limit of 1)

Application Fee: $32.00 per Applicant



Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



