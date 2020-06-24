2540 Queen Anne Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Impeccably maintained Upper Queen Anne duplex, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a great location. Just a few minutes walk to the downtown, and tech companies like Google, Adobe, Facebook and Amazon. It's also conveniently located just a few blocks from Upper Queen Anne's vibrant cafes and shopping establishments at the top of the hill.



Interiors made even more gorgeous with numerous updates, including bath and kitchen upgrades, new paint althroughout and new windows. Almost like living in a brand new home!



Other to die for interior details include hardwood floors, stark white appliances and cabinetry and heater.



Second floor living room double door opens up to the grand patio overlooking the property's well maintained fenced yard and garden, a great sight when having afternoon tea with guests, or lounging solo with a cup of joes.



Shared washer and dryer is available for your convenience. Lots of off street parking and garage space as well.



Pets allowed: dogs, cats



Walkscore: 89

Transit score: 81



Nearest Parks: Ward Springs Park, Bhy Kracke Park and Lake Union Park



Nearst Rail Lines:

Stcr SLU 0.5 miles

Westlake Tunnel Station & Pine St - 3rd 4th & 5th Avenue - Bay C LINK Sound Transit 1.2 miles



Nearest Bus Lines:

Valley St & Taylor Ave N Routes 3, 4, 82 Metro Transit 0.1 miles

Aurora Ave N & Prospect St Routes 5, 26, 28, 82 Metro Transit 0.1 miles

Dexter Ave N & Aloha St Route 62 Metro Transit 0.2 miles

Westlake Ave N & Highland Dr Route 40 Metro Transit 0.3 miles



