Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2540 Queen Anne Ave Unit A

2540 Queen Anne Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Impeccably maintained Upper Queen Anne duplex, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a great location. Just a few minutes walk to the downtown, and tech companies like Google, Adobe, Facebook and Amazon. It's also conveniently located just a few blocks from Upper Queen Anne's vibrant cafes and shopping establishments at the top of the hill.

Interiors made even more gorgeous with numerous updates, including bath and kitchen upgrades, new paint althroughout and new windows. Almost like living in a brand new home!

Other to die for interior details include hardwood floors, stark white appliances and cabinetry and heater.

Second floor living room double door opens up to the grand patio overlooking the property's well maintained fenced yard and garden, a great sight when having afternoon tea with guests, or lounging solo with a cup of joes.

Shared washer and dryer is available for your convenience. Lots of off street parking and garage space as well.

Pets allowed: dogs, cats

Walkscore: 89
Transit score: 81

Nearest Parks: Ward Springs Park, Bhy Kracke Park and Lake Union Park

Nearst Rail Lines:
Stcr SLU 0.5 miles
Westlake Tunnel Station & Pine St - 3rd 4th & 5th Avenue - Bay C LINK Sound Transit 1.2 miles

Nearest Bus Lines:
Valley St & Taylor Ave N Routes 3, 4, 82 Metro Transit 0.1 miles
Aurora Ave N & Prospect St Routes 5, 26, 28, 82 Metro Transit 0.1 miles
Dexter Ave N & Aloha St Route 62 Metro Transit 0.2 miles
Westlake Ave N & Highland Dr Route 40 Metro Transit 0.3 miles

(RLNE4630655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

