2501 Canterbury Ln E
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

2501 Canterbury Ln E

2501 Canterbury Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Canterbury Lane East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Canterbury Shores is located on the northern tip of Madison Park on the serene Lake Washington shoreline and next to the Arboretum. A very quiet and residential neighborhood, only steps away from highly rated restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, shops, and more. Nearby there are plenty of parks, beaches, sports courts, schools, and walking/biking trails making this location a perfect place to call home. The building offers secured entry, ample guest parking, fitness room, outdoor heated swimming pool, waterfront lawn, and dock. The condo complex has its own dock and moorage on an as available basis. Moorage fees are not included. Available NOW! Top Floor Penthouse located at Canterbury Shores in Madison Park. Beautiful top floor 2 bedroom / 2 Bathroom home with picturesque front row views of Lake Washington and surrounding tranquil greenery. The well-thought-out open and flowing 1006 sqft floorplan features a formal entry that leads to the spacious light-filled living room with high vaulted ceilings, large bay windows with water views, and a covered private balcony (with outdoor electric shade!). The kitchen is designed with ample storage, lots of counter space, stainless appliances, and a designated dining area with accent mirror wall that extends the breathtaking water views. The two bedrooms are large enough to accommodate full-sized furniture; the master bedroom features a private ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower; and a second guest bathroom with full bath. Finishes throughout the home including hardwoods in the living room, carpet in the bedrooms, and tiled bathrooms, kitchen, and entry. Water, sewer, garbage, 1 storage, and 1 parking included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Canterbury Ln E have any available units?
2501 Canterbury Ln E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Canterbury Ln E have?
Some of 2501 Canterbury Ln E's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Canterbury Ln E currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Canterbury Ln E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Canterbury Ln E pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Canterbury Ln E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2501 Canterbury Ln E offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Canterbury Ln E offers parking.
Does 2501 Canterbury Ln E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Canterbury Ln E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Canterbury Ln E have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Canterbury Ln E has a pool.
Does 2501 Canterbury Ln E have accessible units?
No, 2501 Canterbury Ln E does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Canterbury Ln E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Canterbury Ln E has units with dishwashers.

