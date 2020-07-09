2501 Canterbury Ln E

Amenities

Canterbury Shores is located on the northern tip of Madison Park on the serene Lake Washington shoreline and next to the Arboretum. A very quiet and residential neighborhood, only steps away from highly rated restaurants, grocery stores, cafes, shops, and more. Nearby there are plenty of parks, beaches, sports courts, schools, and walking/biking trails making this location a perfect place to call home. The building offers secured entry, ample guest parking, fitness room, outdoor heated swimming pool, waterfront lawn, and dock. The condo complex has its own dock and moorage on an as available basis. Moorage fees are not included. Available NOW! Top Floor Penthouse located at Canterbury Shores in Madison Park. Beautiful top floor 2 bedroom / 2 Bathroom home with picturesque front row views of Lake Washington and surrounding tranquil greenery. The well-thought-out open and flowing 1006 sqft floorplan features a formal entry that leads to the spacious light-filled living room with high vaulted ceilings, large bay windows with water views, and a covered private balcony (with outdoor electric shade!). The kitchen is designed with ample storage, lots of counter space, stainless appliances, and a designated dining area with accent mirror wall that extends the breathtaking water views. The two bedrooms are large enough to accommodate full-sized furniture; the master bedroom features a private ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower; and a second guest bathroom with full bath. Finishes throughout the home including hardwoods in the living room, carpet in the bedrooms, and tiled bathrooms, kitchen, and entry. Water, sewer, garbage, 1 storage, and 1 parking included!