2414 1st Avenue Unit 405

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access sauna

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.



Move in ready!



Stunning, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo property rental in the urban Belltown neighborhood in Seattle. The property is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished. Enjoy the fitness centre, barbecue, 7th floor view deck, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, and sauna. A concierge is also available to assist with booking reservations, arranging events, and many more!



The airy interior features laminate floors, carpet in the living room and bedrooms, 2 TVs, 2 leather sofas, dining table, and large windows that help brighten any room. The kitchen is complete with glossy countertops, ample cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Get cozy in the bedrooms with super soft beds and built-in closets. A portable A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control. Include an in-unit washer and dryer. Feel free to hang out in the balcony which overlooks a pretty courtyard.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet, HOA move in/move out fee of $300.



Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and the HOA monthly fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours.



Additional Details:

Free underground parking for the unit below the building.



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the prope



