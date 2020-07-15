All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2414 1st Avenue Unit 405

2414 1st Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2414 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

Move in ready! Hurry! Book your showings now and submit your application. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

Stunning, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo property rental in the urban Belltown neighborhood in Seattle. The property is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished. Enjoy the fitness centre, barbecue, 7th floor view deck, indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, and sauna. A concierge is also available to assist with booking reservations, arranging events, and many more!

The airy interior features laminate floors, carpet in the living room and bedrooms, 2 TVs, 2 leather sofas, dining table, and large windows that help brighten any room. The kitchen is complete with glossy countertops, ample cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Get cozy in the bedrooms with super soft beds and built-in closets. A portable A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control. Include an in-unit washer and dryer. Feel free to hang out in the balcony which overlooks a pretty courtyard.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet, HOA move in/move out fee of $300.

Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and the HOA monthly fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Free underground parking for the unit below the building.

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the prope

(RLNE5726513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 have any available units?
2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 have?
Some of 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 is pet friendly.
Does 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 offer parking?
Yes, 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 offers parking.
Does 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 have a pool?
Yes, 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 has a pool.
Does 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 have accessible units?
No, 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 1st Avenue Unit 405 has units with dishwashers.
