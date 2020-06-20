2401 Boylston Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

A rare opportunity to live in a brand new building, urnished 1 private bedroom. 360 view of downtown Seattle and Space needle. Community kitchen and laundry.



Linens, towels and beddings provided. Property managed and common space cleaned regularly



Flexible lease terms. No pets/no smoking/month to month stay



Close to downtown, Amazon.com, on Microsoft connector bus line. Public transit one block away.



Month to month lease with 30 days minimum stay. Single occupancy with utilities/WiFi included. Additional guest $95/month/person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77684

No Pets Allowed



