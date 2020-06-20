2401 Boylston Ave

Amenities
Seattle Urban Village - Property Id: 77684
A rare opportunity to live in a brand new building, urnished 1 private bedroom. 360 view of downtown Seattle and Space needle. Community kitchen and laundry.
Linens, towels and beddings provided. Property managed and common space cleaned regularly
Flexible lease terms. No pets/no smoking/month to month stay
Close to downtown, Amazon.com, on Microsoft connector bus line. Public transit one block away.
Month to month lease with 30 days minimum stay. Single occupancy with utilities/WiFi included. Additional guest $95/month/person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77684
Property Id 77684
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5673108)