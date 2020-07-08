All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302

224 23rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

224 23rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Unit 302.

Beautiful corner unit with outstanding Cascade/Lake Washington views. Floor to ceiling windows. Brand new 1 BR and 1 bath in convenient location. Hardwood and tile floors. Secured bldg. WD in unit. 10 minutes to downtown and U of W. On bus line and close to light rail. On-street parking. Garbage and landscaping included. 85 walking score.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 monthâ€™s rent deposit. 10-12 month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/224-23rd-avenue-e-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 have any available units?
224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 currently offering any rent specials?
224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 pet-friendly?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 offer parking?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 does not offer parking.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 have a pool?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 does not have a pool.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 have accessible units?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 23rd Avenue E Unit: 302 does not have units with air conditioning.

