Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
215 10th Avenue East
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

215 10th Avenue East

215 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

215 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,890* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,190* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this exquisite Capitol Hill furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and bright living room with great views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Seattle has to offer!(ID #SEA15)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Seattle vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is situated in Capitol Hill, a diverse neighborhood known for being the center of the citys LGBT culture and community. Packed with bars, restaurants, clubs, alternative cafes, and indie stores, this area always has something going on. There are tons of large green spaces to choose from, for instance, Volunteer Park offers walking trails, a plant conservatory as well as an friendly Art Museum and panoramic city views. To reach this neighborhood there are trolleybuses, a streetcar as well as access to the Link Light Rail.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 10th Avenue East have any available units?
215 10th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 215 10th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
215 10th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 10th Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 215 10th Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 215 10th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 215 10th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 215 10th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 10th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 10th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 215 10th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 215 10th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 215 10th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 215 10th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 10th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 10th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 10th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.

