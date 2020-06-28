All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2121 Wolfe Pl W

2121 Wolfe Place West · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Wolfe Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2121 Wolfe Pl W Available 09/13/19 Excellent Magnolia Location - Just a block to downtown Magnolia. This home lives bigger and is full of light. Has a gorgeous deck with a private yard spilling off the kitchen. A great room off the kitchen and is formal elsewhere with dining space, formal living room, fire place and hardwoods. Large master suite with fire place, jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. Large garage w/ finished work space. Fully fenced yard w/ landscaping included in rent.

12 month lease
No Smoking
Pets are case by case

***PLEASE CONTACT ERIC AT 425-835-2406 TO VIEW***

(RLNE5105880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Wolfe Pl W have any available units?
2121 Wolfe Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Wolfe Pl W have?
Some of 2121 Wolfe Pl W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Wolfe Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Wolfe Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Wolfe Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Wolfe Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Wolfe Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Wolfe Pl W offers parking.
Does 2121 Wolfe Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Wolfe Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Wolfe Pl W have a pool?
No, 2121 Wolfe Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Wolfe Pl W have accessible units?
No, 2121 Wolfe Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Wolfe Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Wolfe Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
