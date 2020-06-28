Amenities

2121 Wolfe Pl W Available 09/13/19 Excellent Magnolia Location - Just a block to downtown Magnolia. This home lives bigger and is full of light. Has a gorgeous deck with a private yard spilling off the kitchen. A great room off the kitchen and is formal elsewhere with dining space, formal living room, fire place and hardwoods. Large master suite with fire place, jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. Large garage w/ finished work space. Fully fenced yard w/ landscaping included in rent.



12 month lease

No Smoking

Pets are case by case



