Amenities
2115 3rd. Ave. N. Available 08/15/19 Nice 4 beds / 2 baths house in Queen Anne! - Stunning craftsman with a perfect combination of original charm and modern updates.
-Approximately 1960 sqft
-Two bedrooms on the main level with a beautiful claw foot bathtub.
-Light and bright living room and dining room.
-Updated and efficient kitchen that leads out to beautiful, low maintenance backyard.
-Lower level includes two more bedrooms, laundry, large rec. room, and full bath.
-Fantastic location easily walk-able to top notch schools, parks and Queen Anne Ave.
This is a must see!
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call at 425-243-6371 for more information.
Offered by WPI Real Estate.
(RLNE4934224)