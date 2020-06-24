Amenities

recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities

2115 3rd. Ave. N. Available 08/15/19 Nice 4 beds / 2 baths house in Queen Anne! - Stunning craftsman with a perfect combination of original charm and modern updates.



-Approximately 1960 sqft

-Two bedrooms on the main level with a beautiful claw foot bathtub.

-Light and bright living room and dining room.

-Updated and efficient kitchen that leads out to beautiful, low maintenance backyard.

-Lower level includes two more bedrooms, laundry, large rec. room, and full bath.

-Fantastic location easily walk-able to top notch schools, parks and Queen Anne Ave.



This is a must see!



Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call at 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI Real Estate.



(RLNE4934224)