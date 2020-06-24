All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

2115 3rd. Ave. N.

2115 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2115 3rd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2115 3rd. Ave. N. Available 08/15/19 Nice 4 beds / 2 baths house in Queen Anne! - Stunning craftsman with a perfect combination of original charm and modern updates.

-Approximately 1960 sqft
-Two bedrooms on the main level with a beautiful claw foot bathtub.
-Light and bright living room and dining room.
-Updated and efficient kitchen that leads out to beautiful, low maintenance backyard.
-Lower level includes two more bedrooms, laundry, large rec. room, and full bath.
-Fantastic location easily walk-able to top notch schools, parks and Queen Anne Ave.

This is a must see!

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call at 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate.

(RLNE4934224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 3rd. Ave. N. have any available units?
2115 3rd. Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2115 3rd. Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
2115 3rd. Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 3rd. Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 2115 3rd. Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2115 3rd. Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 2115 3rd. Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 2115 3rd. Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 3rd. Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 3rd. Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 2115 3rd. Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 2115 3rd. Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 2115 3rd. Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 3rd. Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 3rd. Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 3rd. Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 3rd. Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
