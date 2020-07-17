All apartments in Seattle
2114 28th Ave W

2114 28th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2114 28th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2114 28th Ave W Available 08/21/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom Home in Magnolia - Perfect family home complete with a large, fenced yard, and a comfortable second story that includes three bedrooms and two full baths. Ample space to enjoy with approximately 3,690 sq. feet of living area, including 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a finished basement. Great location that provides for views of the Sound and Olympic Mountains, as well as a two-block walk to Magnolia Elementary and Ella Bailey Park. Brazilian soapstone counters in the kitchen, along with newer refrigerator and range. A second, full-size refrigerator provides extra storage in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area, and newer carpeting both upstairs and down.

12-24 Month Lease
No Smoking
Dogs Allowed Case by Case
Security Deposit equal to monthly rent

***Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4974815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 28th Ave W have any available units?
2114 28th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 28th Ave W have?
Some of 2114 28th Ave W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 28th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2114 28th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 28th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 28th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2114 28th Ave W offer parking?
No, 2114 28th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 2114 28th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 28th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 28th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2114 28th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2114 28th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2114 28th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 28th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 28th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
