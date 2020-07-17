Amenities

2114 28th Ave W Available 08/21/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom Home in Magnolia - Perfect family home complete with a large, fenced yard, and a comfortable second story that includes three bedrooms and two full baths. Ample space to enjoy with approximately 3,690 sq. feet of living area, including 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a finished basement. Great location that provides for views of the Sound and Olympic Mountains, as well as a two-block walk to Magnolia Elementary and Ella Bailey Park. Brazilian soapstone counters in the kitchen, along with newer refrigerator and range. A second, full-size refrigerator provides extra storage in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area, and newer carpeting both upstairs and down.



12-24 Month Lease

No Smoking

Dogs Allowed Case by Case

Security Deposit equal to monthly rent



***Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***



No Cats Allowed



