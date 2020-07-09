All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 19 2019 at 4:44 PM

2028 Waverly Pl N

2028 Waverly Pl N · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Waverly Pl N, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Queen Anne condo. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in flat screen TV. Open kitchen with beautiful counters, all newer stainless-steel appliances, and eating nook with built-in seating. Great bathroom with jetted tub. Hardwood floors in the main area and carpet in bedrooms. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck with partial views of Lake Union. Secured parking and walking distance to Lake Union and Fremont!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Preferably no pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Waverly Pl N have any available units?
2028 Waverly Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Waverly Pl N have?
Some of 2028 Waverly Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Waverly Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Waverly Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Waverly Pl N pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Waverly Pl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2028 Waverly Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Waverly Pl N offers parking.
Does 2028 Waverly Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 Waverly Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Waverly Pl N have a pool?
No, 2028 Waverly Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Waverly Pl N have accessible units?
No, 2028 Waverly Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Waverly Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Waverly Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.

