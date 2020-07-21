All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

1858 S Bennett Dr

1858 South Bennett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1858 South Bennett Drive, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home for rent in awesome location for commuting! - This elegant home has high end finishes throughout the home. All the features and upgrades are listed below. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level. Plenty of natural light flowing throughout the house from windows and skylights. The master bedroom boasts nice views and large walk in closet. This five piece master bathroom is nothing short of immaculate. Sit in the secluded backyard and enjoy plenty of views or take advantage of the space to garden. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, a half bath on the main level and a quarter bathroom on the bottom floor. Huge bonus room on the bottom level of the house!

Available Now!

This is a perfect location off of a private road and quick access to get to downtown. It is a 15 minute commute to downtown and close to two light rail stops.

Key Features:
-Central air conditioning
-Recently remodeled Chefs kitchen features new custom cabinets, granite countertops, under-counter lighting, commercial 48 6 burner + griddle Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, Gaggenau convection oven, wine fridge
-Beautifully appointed master bath with Carrera marble counters, large walk-in shower with Kohler body jets and shower heads, 2-person soaking tub
large master bedroom with walk-in closet
gas fireplace
great natural light; skylights
downstairs recreation room
Washer and dryer
Large 2 car garage
Ample garage storage
Additional refrigerator and freezer for your use (in garage)

Ourdoor space
Gorgeous sunset views of the Olympic mountains (photo)
Low maintenance, landscaped, view outdoor space
Mature herb garden; additional raised bed ready for next seasons garden

No Smoking
Small dogs case by case
Tenant pays all utilities

Security deposit- One month's rent minus application fees
Application fee is non-refundable $43 per applicant (Anyone 18 years or older must apply)

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens text (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5157519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 S Bennett Dr have any available units?
1858 S Bennett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 S Bennett Dr have?
Some of 1858 S Bennett Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 S Bennett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1858 S Bennett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 S Bennett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 S Bennett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1858 S Bennett Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1858 S Bennett Dr offers parking.
Does 1858 S Bennett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1858 S Bennett Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 S Bennett Dr have a pool?
No, 1858 S Bennett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1858 S Bennett Dr have accessible units?
No, 1858 S Bennett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 S Bennett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 S Bennett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
