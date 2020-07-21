1858 S Bennett Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home for rent in awesome location for commuting! - This elegant home has high end finishes throughout the home. All the features and upgrades are listed below. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level. Plenty of natural light flowing throughout the house from windows and skylights. The master bedroom boasts nice views and large walk in closet. This five piece master bathroom is nothing short of immaculate. Sit in the secluded backyard and enjoy plenty of views or take advantage of the space to garden. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, a half bath on the main level and a quarter bathroom on the bottom floor. Huge bonus room on the bottom level of the house!



Available Now!



This is a perfect location off of a private road and quick access to get to downtown. It is a 15 minute commute to downtown and close to two light rail stops.



Key Features:

-Central air conditioning

-Recently remodeled Chefs kitchen features new custom cabinets, granite countertops, under-counter lighting, commercial 48 6 burner + griddle Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, Gaggenau convection oven, wine fridge

-Beautifully appointed master bath with Carrera marble counters, large walk-in shower with Kohler body jets and shower heads, 2-person soaking tub

large master bedroom with walk-in closet

gas fireplace

great natural light; skylights

downstairs recreation room

Washer and dryer

Large 2 car garage

Ample garage storage

Additional refrigerator and freezer for your use (in garage)



Ourdoor space

Gorgeous sunset views of the Olympic mountains (photo)

Low maintenance, landscaped, view outdoor space

Mature herb garden; additional raised bed ready for next seasons garden



No Smoking

Small dogs case by case

Tenant pays all utilities



Security deposit- One month's rent minus application fees

Application fee is non-refundable $43 per applicant (Anyone 18 years or older must apply)



Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens text (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com



No Cats Allowed



