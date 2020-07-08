All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311

1800 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Impeccably remodeled condo in Queen Anne . Captivating views of Seattle, Mt Rainier, and the Cascade mountains. Plenty of storage, with additional storage unit in basement. Brand new hardwood floors throughout, completely renovated kitchen (Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, induction heat cook top stove and Bosch dishwasher) and bathroom. Well maintained and quiet building.

Unit has extra storage included in rent. 1 covered parking space for $95 a month. Bedrooms, living room and kitchen all heated with radiators, makes for cozy warm nights!

Resident pays all utilities.

Walk anywhere, while still living in quiet neighborhood, with amazing views. 3min walk to bus. Nearby grocery stores are QFC, Trader Joe's and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, and Storyville and Cafe Bonjour.

No pets. Sorry its the HOA rule.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4413781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 have any available units?
1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 have?
Some of 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 offers parking.
Does 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 have a pool?
No, 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 have accessible units?
No, 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311 has units with dishwashers.

