1800 Taylor Ave N Apt 311

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking garage internet access

Impeccably remodeled condo in Queen Anne . Captivating views of Seattle, Mt Rainier, and the Cascade mountains. Plenty of storage, with additional storage unit in basement. Brand new hardwood floors throughout, completely renovated kitchen (Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, induction heat cook top stove and Bosch dishwasher) and bathroom. Well maintained and quiet building.



Unit has extra storage included in rent. 1 covered parking space for $95 a month. Bedrooms, living room and kitchen all heated with radiators, makes for cozy warm nights!



Resident pays all utilities.



Walk anywhere, while still living in quiet neighborhood, with amazing views. 3min walk to bus. Nearby grocery stores are QFC, Trader Joe's and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, and Storyville and Cafe Bonjour.



No pets. Sorry its the HOA rule.



