Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1768 NW 59th St, A

1768 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1768 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1768 NW 59th St, A Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous Green Built Ballard Townhome - Welcome home to this gorgeous, green and energy certified, Ballard town house. Enjoy the chef's dream kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Skylights open the space up to natural light with gleaming cherry hardwood floors, a high efficiency gas fire place, and sweet balcony. Two bedroom suites located on top floor. Lower level has third bedroom / office with access to a fenced backyard oasis. Your own personal garage completes the property, which is located close to the heart of Ballard with all of its fantastic eateries, boutiques, farmer's market, and other amenities.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

(RLNE4509028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 NW 59th St, A have any available units?
1768 NW 59th St, A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 NW 59th St, A have?
Some of 1768 NW 59th St, A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 NW 59th St, A currently offering any rent specials?
1768 NW 59th St, A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 NW 59th St, A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 NW 59th St, A is pet friendly.
Does 1768 NW 59th St, A offer parking?
Yes, 1768 NW 59th St, A offers parking.
Does 1768 NW 59th St, A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 NW 59th St, A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 NW 59th St, A have a pool?
No, 1768 NW 59th St, A does not have a pool.
Does 1768 NW 59th St, A have accessible units?
No, 1768 NW 59th St, A does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 NW 59th St, A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 NW 59th St, A does not have units with dishwashers.
