Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1768 NW 59th St, A Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous Green Built Ballard Townhome - Welcome home to this gorgeous, green and energy certified, Ballard town house. Enjoy the chef's dream kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Skylights open the space up to natural light with gleaming cherry hardwood floors, a high efficiency gas fire place, and sweet balcony. Two bedroom suites located on top floor. Lower level has third bedroom / office with access to a fenced backyard oasis. Your own personal garage completes the property, which is located close to the heart of Ballard with all of its fantastic eateries, boutiques, farmer's market, and other amenities.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.



(RLNE4509028)