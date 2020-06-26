Amenities

1761 NW 58th St. Unit B Available 06/07/19 2 Bedroom Heart of Ballard Townhouse! - This beautiful townhome sits right in the heart of Ballard! Ideally located 3 blocks north of Market St, just a stone's throw to restaurants, shops, nightlife, and public transit. Situated on the "Ballard Neighborhood Greenway".

The main level offers an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry. The living room showcases a tile-clad gas fireplace and reading nook overlooking the north-facing deck. The upstairs master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, ensuite bath, and walk-in closet. Down the hallway, another bedroom faces SW with a bathroom located just outside. Washer/dryer are conveniently located between both bedrooms. Adding extra brightness to this home are the skylights.

Park your car off-street n the single car garage which offers lots of storage space.

Gated Pro Turf yard in front is for low maintenance.

~ Nearby Grocery Stores: Ballard Market, QFC, Trader Joes, Fred Meyer

~ Nearby Restaurants: Skillet, La Isla, Ballard Coffee Works, Hot Cakes, Kangaroo and Kiwi Pub, El Borracho, Bastille, 8 oz. Burger Co.

~ Nearby Parks: Ballard Commons Park, Ballard Playground, Marvins Garden.

~ Nearby Schools: Adams Elementary, Salmon Bay School, Whitman Middle School, Ballard High School.

~ Nearby Entertainment: Ballard Farmers Market, Majestic Bay Theatre, Full Tilt, Tractor Tavern

~Transit Score: 53

~ Bike Score: 84

~ Bus lines: D Line, 40, 44, 17, 18, 29.



~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~Lease terms are 1 yr+

~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only

~1 small pet, case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening

on Petscreening.com

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



(RLNE4933720)