Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

1761 NW 58th St. Unit B

1761 NW 58th St · No Longer Available
Location

1761 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1761 NW 58th St. Unit B Available 06/07/19 2 Bedroom Heart of Ballard Townhouse! - This beautiful townhome sits right in the heart of Ballard! Ideally located 3 blocks north of Market St, just a stone's throw to restaurants, shops, nightlife, and public transit. Situated on the "Ballard Neighborhood Greenway".
The main level offers an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry. The living room showcases a tile-clad gas fireplace and reading nook overlooking the north-facing deck. The upstairs master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, ensuite bath, and walk-in closet. Down the hallway, another bedroom faces SW with a bathroom located just outside. Washer/dryer are conveniently located between both bedrooms. Adding extra brightness to this home are the skylights.
Park your car off-street n the single car garage which offers lots of storage space.
Gated Pro Turf yard in front is for low maintenance.
~ Nearby Grocery Stores: Ballard Market, QFC, Trader Joes, Fred Meyer
~ Nearby Restaurants: Skillet, La Isla, Ballard Coffee Works, Hot Cakes, Kangaroo and Kiwi Pub, El Borracho, Bastille, 8 oz. Burger Co.
~ Nearby Parks: Ballard Commons Park, Ballard Playground, Marvins Garden.
~ Nearby Schools: Adams Elementary, Salmon Bay School, Whitman Middle School, Ballard High School.
~ Nearby Entertainment: Ballard Farmers Market, Majestic Bay Theatre, Full Tilt, Tractor Tavern
~Transit Score: 53
~ Bike Score: 84
~ Bus lines: D Line, 40, 44, 17, 18, 29.

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~Lease terms are 1 yr+
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only
~1 small pet, case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening
on Petscreening.com
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

(RLNE4933720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

