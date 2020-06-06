All apartments in Seattle
1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3

1758 Dexter Avenue North · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1758 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now to book your showing! Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Pleasant, furnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in the Westlake neighborhood in Seattle. Conveniently located in a Very Bikeable rated area so biking is convenient for most trips or errands, with good transit, and near to and from Downtown Seattle.

The elegant and bright interior boasts of premium hardwood flooring, large windows with blinds, chic recessed/suspended lighting, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Built-in closest in the comfy bedrooms. Big vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its cute bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. It has ceiling fans and electric heating for climate control. The exterior has a deck—a cool spot for lounging or an outdoor meal together with the family. Prefers no pets. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with driveway parking.

The tenant pays for electricity and sewage whereas the landlord is responsible for the water, trash, sewage, cable, Internet, and HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SEnuj5yPUfY

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: MacLean Park, Trolley Hill Park, and Thomas C. Wales Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 have any available units?
1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 have?
Some of 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
