1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Pleasant, furnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in the Westlake neighborhood in Seattle. Conveniently located in a Very Bikeable rated area so biking is convenient for most trips or errands, with good transit, and near to and from Downtown Seattle.



The elegant and bright interior boasts of premium hardwood flooring, large windows with blinds, chic recessed/suspended lighting, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Built-in closest in the comfy bedrooms. Big vanity cabinet and an enclosed shower/tub combo furnished its cute bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. It has ceiling fans and electric heating for climate control. The exterior has a deck—a cool spot for lounging or an outdoor meal together with the family. Prefers no pets. No smoking in the property, too. It comes with driveway parking.



The tenant pays for electricity and sewage whereas the landlord is responsible for the water, trash, sewage, cable, Internet, and HOA fees.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SEnuj5yPUfY



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: MacLean Park, Trolley Hill Park, and Thomas C. Wales Park.



No Pets Allowed



