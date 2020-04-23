All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1752 N Northgate Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1752 N Northgate Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

1752 N Northgate Way

1752 North Northgate Way · (206) 923-8727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1752 North Northgate Way, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1752 N Northgate Way · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS Townhome in Super Convenient Location in Northgate!! - Beautiful townhome in the super-convenient Northgate neighborhood! Easy access to bus-lines, North Seattle Community College, freeway and Northgate Mall. Well insulated with upgraded windows that provide quiet interiors. 2 bedrooms PLUS an additional small room with closet that would be a good space for a desk/office. Great design providing light open spaces and huge master suite with his & her closets, deck and large master bath! Newly installed wide plank hardwoods on the main level. Walk out to your yard for easy grilling and pet friendly fenced yard. One-car private garage. Please note that there is no extra parking. Make an appointment to see this home today! Please note that we are still working on getting the unit rent ready.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE5809844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 N Northgate Way have any available units?
1752 N Northgate Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 N Northgate Way have?
Some of 1752 N Northgate Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 N Northgate Way currently offering any rent specials?
1752 N Northgate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 N Northgate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1752 N Northgate Way is pet friendly.
Does 1752 N Northgate Way offer parking?
Yes, 1752 N Northgate Way does offer parking.
Does 1752 N Northgate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 N Northgate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 N Northgate Way have a pool?
No, 1752 N Northgate Way does not have a pool.
Does 1752 N Northgate Way have accessible units?
No, 1752 N Northgate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 N Northgate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 N Northgate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1752 N Northgate Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity