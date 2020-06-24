1726 NW 62nd St., #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in the heart of Ballard with this lower-level studio space. The unit features a huge walk-in closet, an open area for living/sleeping, a galley-style kitchen, and Pergo wood flooring throughout. Private exterior entrance.

Located in a wonderful residential area, this building features 4 roomy townhouse style units and 1 ground level studio. All the townhouse-style units feature large kitchens with breakfast bars, Pergo wood flooring, 1.5 baths, and an in unit washer/dryer.



Enjoy the pocket park at the end of the street. Stroll to the core of Ballard for dining, shopping, banks and more.



100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411