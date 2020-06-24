Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly yoga

1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Modern Ballard Condo - Welcome home to this bright, modern Ballard condo with two bedrooms and 1.75 luxury baths. This home boasts an open floor plan kitchen and living room, a dining room, and ample storage space. Enjoy the attractive finishes throughout, including hardwood floors, stone slab counters, stainless steel appliances, boutique tiling in the bathrooms, and a cozy fireplace. Relax on your spacious private balcony, perfect for the warm summer months.



This condo has two dedicated parking spaces and a storage locker in a secured garage, and the building offers an expansive rooftop deck with garden patches, a vibrant owner's lounge, and a fitness center complete with a Pilates and yoga room. Located in the heart of Ballard, the building has a steel and concrete construction with LEED Silver certification, as well as prime proximity to renowned local eateries, theaters and entertainment, grocery stores, and shopping.

Storage, two designated parking spaces in secured garage, and WSG included.

Tenant pays electric.



- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



(RLNE4751322)