Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1530 NW Market St, Unit 810

1530 Northwest Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Northwest Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
yoga
1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Modern Ballard Condo - Welcome home to this bright, modern Ballard condo with two bedrooms and 1.75 luxury baths. This home boasts an open floor plan kitchen and living room, a dining room, and ample storage space. Enjoy the attractive finishes throughout, including hardwood floors, stone slab counters, stainless steel appliances, boutique tiling in the bathrooms, and a cozy fireplace. Relax on your spacious private balcony, perfect for the warm summer months.

This condo has two dedicated parking spaces and a storage locker in a secured garage, and the building offers an expansive rooftop deck with garden patches, a vibrant owner's lounge, and a fitness center complete with a Pilates and yoga room. Located in the heart of Ballard, the building has a steel and concrete construction with LEED Silver certification, as well as prime proximity to renowned local eateries, theaters and entertainment, grocery stores, and shopping.
Storage, two designated parking spaces in secured garage, and WSG included.
Tenant pays electric.

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4751322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 have any available units?
1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 have?
Some of 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 is pet friendly.
Does 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 offer parking?
Yes, 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 offers parking.
Does 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 have a pool?
No, 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 does not have a pool.
Does 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 have accessible units?
No, 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 NW Market St, Unit 810 does not have units with dishwashers.
