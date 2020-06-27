1515 Arboretum Pl. E. #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Designer 1BR in the Arboretum/Montlake area -Sweet Deal! - Available Now

1515 Arboretum Pl. E.

Everything you have been wanting and more! Brand new and very spacious 1br/1ba, small gourmet kitchen, slate tile floor, gas cooking, grand grand grand bedroom w/ ample room for your bed set and a sitting area, den/office off of kitchen, plenty of storage space, full size W/D, separate entry (lower level). Conveniently located to 520, U-Village, Central District, Capitol Hill, Downtown, travel anywhere quickly from this fantastic and very private location! Tenants split utilities w/upstairs occupant. $1600/$1600 security deposit, $40 app fee. NO pets. $150 flat fee for W/S/G/Gas/Electric.



(RLNE2541525)