Last updated March 22 2019

1411 29th Ave

1411 29th Avenue
Location

1411 29th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home in Madrona - Available now. Quaint, 2 bedroom,1 bath home in Madrona. Recently renovated with newly refinished hardwood floors and heated tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Great outdoor space includes a fully fenced yard with deck and shared storage shed. Centrally located near many shops, restaurants, stores and easy transit access. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Terms: 1year lease; $2,595 deposit; No pets; No smoking.

For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call Jamie at John L. Scott Property Management at 206-621-9840 or e-mail Jamie Schoenmakers at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.

THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS.

(RLNE4684936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 29th Ave have any available units?
1411 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1411 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1411 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 29th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1411 29th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1411 29th Ave offer parking?
No, 1411 29th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1411 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 29th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 29th Ave have a pool?
No, 1411 29th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1411 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1411 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 29th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 29th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
