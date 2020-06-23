1411 29th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Quaint 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home in Madrona - Available now. Quaint, 2 bedroom,1 bath home in Madrona. Recently renovated with newly refinished hardwood floors and heated tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Great outdoor space includes a fully fenced yard with deck and shared storage shed. Centrally located near many shops, restaurants, stores and easy transit access. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Terms: 1year lease; $2,595 deposit; No pets; No smoking.



For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call Jamie at John L. Scott Property Management at 206-621-9840 or e-mail Jamie Schoenmakers at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.



THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS.



(RLNE4684936)