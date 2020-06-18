1405 NW 90th Street

Amenities

Cozy building in Crown Hill area with courtyard setting. Close to shopping, bus lines and restaurants. Plenty of parking is available at this building. The Crown Colony Apartments is located just off Holman Road. Crown Colony Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Crown Hill Address: 1401 NW 90th st. Bedrooms/Baths: Studio Rent: $850 Parking: Street/lot Utility Fee: $50/month Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: Security $500 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: allowed Description: Cozy Studios in a centrally located neighborhood. Within walking distance of grocery store, restaurants, and bus line to downtown. Smoke free. Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact the Resident Manager, Alex Taylor, for details or to schedule an appointment to view, call or text 206-499-1421