All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1405 NW 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1405 NW 90th Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM

1405 NW 90th Street

1405 Northwest 90th Street · (206) 499-1421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Crown Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1405 Northwest 90th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Crown Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
playground
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
Cozy building in Crown Hill area with courtyard setting. Close to shopping, bus lines and restaurants. Plenty of parking is available at this building. The Crown Colony Apartments is located just off Holman Road. Crown Colony Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Crown Hill Address: 1401 NW 90th st. Bedrooms/Baths: Studio Rent: $850 Parking: Street/lot Utility Fee: $50/month Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: Security $500 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: allowed Description: Cozy Studios in a centrally located neighborhood. Within walking distance of grocery store, restaurants, and bus line to downtown. Smoke free. Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact the Resident Manager, Alex Taylor, for details or to schedule an appointment to view, call or text 206-499-1421

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 NW 90th Street have any available units?
1405 NW 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1405 NW 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 NW 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 NW 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1405 NW 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1405 NW 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1405 NW 90th Street does offer parking.
Does 1405 NW 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 NW 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 NW 90th Street have a pool?
No, 1405 NW 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 NW 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 NW 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 NW 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 NW 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 NW 90th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 NW 90th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1405 NW 90th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity