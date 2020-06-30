1220 E Columbia St #305

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy, Top-floor, 1BR/1BA Capitol Hill Condo - Available now. Cute 1BR/1BA top-floor condo in secure building. Convenient to Seattle University and Downtown Seattle. Bonus room could be office/den. Good-size kitchen with eating bar, pantry & all appliances. Washer/dryer in unit. One gated parking spot included. Terms: 12-month lease; $1,875 deposit; No Smoking; Pets considered case by case with additional $500 deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



