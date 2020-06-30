All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1220 E Columbia St #305

1220 East Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 East Columbia Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy, Top-floor, 1BR/1BA Capitol Hill Condo - Available now. Cute 1BR/1BA top-floor condo in secure building. Convenient to Seattle University and Downtown Seattle. Bonus room could be office/den. Good-size kitchen with eating bar, pantry & all appliances. Washer/dryer in unit. One gated parking spot included. Terms: 12-month lease; $1,875 deposit; No Smoking; Pets considered case by case with additional $500 deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5463722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 E Columbia St #305 have any available units?
1220 E Columbia St #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1220 E Columbia St #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1220 E Columbia St #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 E Columbia St #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 E Columbia St #305 is pet friendly.
Does 1220 E Columbia St #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1220 E Columbia St #305 offers parking.
Does 1220 E Columbia St #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 E Columbia St #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 E Columbia St #305 have a pool?
No, 1220 E Columbia St #305 does not have a pool.
Does 1220 E Columbia St #305 have accessible units?
No, 1220 E Columbia St #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 E Columbia St #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 E Columbia St #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 E Columbia St #305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 E Columbia St #305 does not have units with air conditioning.

