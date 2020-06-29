12017 32nd Avenue Northeast - C, Apt C

Amenities

Nice 2BR townhome with one-car garage. Cozy living and dining room, gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Good sized bedrooms with 2 full bath. Nearby schools include Laurel Academy, Jane Addams Middle School. Near Lake City Mini-Park, Virgil Flaim Park and Albert Davis Park. Convenient location, close to bus lines. Easy commute to downtown. First/last/deposit ($1500). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available early April. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.