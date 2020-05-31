All apartments in Seattle
1146 Harrison Street

1146 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,090* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Seattle with this roomy one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped South Lake Union home. (ID #SEA01)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your stylish living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this South Lake Union apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Courtyard
-Media Room
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally located

This furnished apartment is situated in South Lake Union, a hub for Amazon and the Seattle Times as well as the entire biotech industry. Its constantly buzzing thanks to the numerous bars, restaurants and food trucks. In Lake Union Park, along the water sits the Museum of History & Industry which highlights the citys history as well as business and innovation. Locals often head out to the lake for boating and paddleboarding. This neighborhood is also the home of Denny Park, which is the oldest green space in the city. To access other parts of the city from here, simply hop on the streetcar.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Harrison Street have any available units?
1146 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Harrison Street have?
Some of 1146 Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 1146 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 1146 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 1146 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

