11316 8th Ave NE #B

Northgate/N. Seattle Craftsman Townhouse - Northgate / N. Seattle Craftsman's Townhouse - Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse with good sized rooms! Hardwood floors, carpeting in the bedrooms. Living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with all appliances including gas range, laundry closet with stack washer/dryer, high vaulted ceilings on top floor, step out fenced patio, attached single-car garage. 1,380 sqft. Gas Heat. High walk score, near bus stop, Northgate shopping, and freeway access. No Pets / No Smoking (Non-Negotiable). $2,795/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE4461961)