Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11316 8th Ave NE #B

11316 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11316 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Northgate/N. Seattle Craftsman Townhouse - Northgate / N. Seattle Craftsman's Townhouse - Contemporary 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse with good sized rooms! Hardwood floors, carpeting in the bedrooms. Living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with all appliances including gas range, laundry closet with stack washer/dryer, high vaulted ceilings on top floor, step out fenced patio, attached single-car garage. 1,380 sqft. Gas Heat. High walk score, near bus stop, Northgate shopping, and freeway access. No Pets / No Smoking (Non-Negotiable). $2,795/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE4461961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 8th Ave NE #B have any available units?
11316 8th Ave NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11316 8th Ave NE #B have?
Some of 11316 8th Ave NE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11316 8th Ave NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
11316 8th Ave NE #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 8th Ave NE #B pet-friendly?
No, 11316 8th Ave NE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 11316 8th Ave NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 11316 8th Ave NE #B does offer parking.
Does 11316 8th Ave NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11316 8th Ave NE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 8th Ave NE #B have a pool?
No, 11316 8th Ave NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 11316 8th Ave NE #B have accessible units?
No, 11316 8th Ave NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 11316 8th Ave NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11316 8th Ave NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.
