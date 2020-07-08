All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1128 NW 56th St

1128 NW 56th St · No Longer Available
Location

1128 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Lovely and spacious town home featuring 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Entry level offers 1 bedroom with its own private bathroom. Main level has a large living room with a gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen with full appliances, hardwood floors, and powder bath. Upper floor has 2 bedrooms each with their own private bath. Town home also features deck, along with its own private patio.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 NW 56th St have any available units?
1128 NW 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1128 NW 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
1128 NW 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 NW 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 1128 NW 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1128 NW 56th St offer parking?
No, 1128 NW 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 1128 NW 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 NW 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 NW 56th St have a pool?
No, 1128 NW 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 1128 NW 56th St have accessible units?
No, 1128 NW 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 NW 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 NW 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 NW 56th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 NW 56th St does not have units with air conditioning.

