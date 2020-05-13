1114 Yakima Ave S.

Amenities
Application Pending! New Hardwood floors, New Carpet, Tons of Space, Great Neighborhood! - This beautiful Seattle Townhouse is quite spacious and has beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet and bright open kitchen with separate eating area and stainless appliances. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace that leads out to fully fenced patio area. Master bedroom with attached bath with soaking tub, double sinks and separate shower. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Also comes with two car garage.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
YEAR BUILT: 2003
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Thurgood Marshall
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Washington Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Garfield
PET POLICY: No Pets
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2500
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4305294)