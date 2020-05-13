1114 Yakima Ave S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system garage internet access pet friendly

Application Pending! New Hardwood floors, New Carpet, Tons of Space, Great Neighborhood! - This beautiful Seattle Townhouse is quite spacious and has beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet and bright open kitchen with separate eating area and stainless appliances. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace that leads out to fully fenced patio area. Master bedroom with attached bath with soaking tub, double sinks and separate shower. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Also comes with two car garage.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



YEAR BUILT: 2003

COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Thurgood Marshall

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Washington Middle

HIGH SCHOOL: Garfield



PET POLICY: No Pets



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2500

Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



