1114 Yakima Ave S.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1114 Yakima Ave S.

1114 Yakima Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Yakima Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Application Pending! New Hardwood floors, New Carpet, Tons of Space, Great Neighborhood! - This beautiful Seattle Townhouse is quite spacious and has beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet and bright open kitchen with separate eating area and stainless appliances. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace that leads out to fully fenced patio area. Master bedroom with attached bath with soaking tub, double sinks and separate shower. Three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Also comes with two car garage.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

YEAR BUILT: 2003
COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Thurgood Marshall
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Washington Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Garfield

PET POLICY: No Pets

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2500
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4305294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

