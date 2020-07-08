All apartments in Seattle
1113 E John St

1113 East John Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 East John Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
E John is located in the heart of Seattle's unique and thriving Capitol Hill neighborhood. This building features 48 modern efficiency studios, queen sized Murphy beds rooftop deck, expansive windows for natural light, modern finishes, and functional urban design. With easy bus access to Downtown, and I-5, E John gives the city living at its best. The building also features granite counter tops, modern hardwood floors, controlled access, laundry facilities on site, rooftop deck with views of Downtown Seattle. Cal Andersen Park and rail stations are right outside your door. This wonderful apartment features modern design, durable hardwood floors, stylish cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a spacious full bathroom, double pane windows and blinds. An extra storage locker valued at $20 per month is free with 6-12 month lease. This unit will ready early January.

Terms: 6-12 month lease, MTM after one year term. Free January Free Storage locker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 E John St have any available units?
1113 E John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 E John St have?
Some of 1113 E John St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 E John St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 E John St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 E John St pet-friendly?
No, 1113 E John St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1113 E John St offer parking?
No, 1113 E John St does not offer parking.
Does 1113 E John St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 E John St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 E John St have a pool?
No, 1113 E John St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 E John St have accessible units?
No, 1113 E John St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 E John St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 E John St has units with dishwashers.

