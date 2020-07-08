1113 E John St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry internet access

E John is located in the heart of Seattle's unique and thriving Capitol Hill neighborhood. This building features 48 modern efficiency studios, queen sized Murphy beds rooftop deck, expansive windows for natural light, modern finishes, and functional urban design. With easy bus access to Downtown, and I-5, E John gives the city living at its best. The building also features granite counter tops, modern hardwood floors, controlled access, laundry facilities on site, rooftop deck with views of Downtown Seattle. Cal Andersen Park and rail stations are right outside your door. This wonderful apartment features modern design, durable hardwood floors, stylish cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a spacious full bathroom, double pane windows and blinds. An extra storage locker valued at $20 per month is free with 6-12 month lease. This unit will ready early January.



Terms: 6-12 month lease, MTM after one year term. Free January Free Storage locker