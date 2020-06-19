All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1008 E John st 3

1008 E John St · No Longer Available
Location

1008 E John St, Seattle, WA 98102
Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Heart of Capital Hill - Property Id: 80841

Furnished 1 bedroom of yours, unit #3, kitchen and common space sharing, everything you love about Capitol Hill: the parks, clubs, bars, galleries, boutiques and coffeehouses, is right outside your door.

Walker's Paradise with highest walking score in the city, next to the capital hill light rail station. Steps away there are Cal Anderson Park, Volunteer Park and the Arboretum, schools and more. 7 minutes West, can put you in downtown Seattle's Pioneer Square, Pike's Place Market, The Puget Sound Ferry's, Seattle Center's Space Needle, University of Washington District

One block from Broadway, 2 blocks from Seattle Central Community College, multiple bus lines, walk everywhere you go.
Amazon is just down the hill from us
The Microsoft Connector stop is only 2 blocks away, bus 545 to Redmond is a few blocks away

-Furnished
-single occupancy, extra guest fee $95/person/month
-No pets, no smoking
-Utilities and wifi included with single occupancy
-$75/month parking charge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80841
Property Id 80841

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 E John st 3 have any available units?
1008 E John st 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 E John st 3 have?
Some of 1008 E John st 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 E John st 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E John st 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 E John st 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1008 E John st 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1008 E John st 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1008 E John st 3 offers parking.
Does 1008 E John st 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 E John st 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 E John st 3 have a pool?
No, 1008 E John st 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 E John st 3 have accessible units?
No, 1008 E John st 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 E John st 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 E John st 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
