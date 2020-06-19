1008 E John st 3

Amenities
Heart of Capital Hill - Property Id: 80841
Furnished 1 bedroom of yours, unit #3, kitchen and common space sharing, everything you love about Capitol Hill: the parks, clubs, bars, galleries, boutiques and coffeehouses, is right outside your door.
Walker's Paradise with highest walking score in the city, next to the capital hill light rail station. Steps away there are Cal Anderson Park, Volunteer Park and the Arboretum, schools and more. 7 minutes West, can put you in downtown Seattle's Pioneer Square, Pike's Place Market, The Puget Sound Ferry's, Seattle Center's Space Needle, University of Washington District
One block from Broadway, 2 blocks from Seattle Central Community College, multiple bus lines, walk everywhere you go.
Amazon is just down the hill from us
The Microsoft Connector stop is only 2 blocks away, bus 545 to Redmond is a few blocks away
-Furnished
-single occupancy, extra guest fee $95/person/month
-No pets, no smoking
-Utilities and wifi included with single occupancy
-$75/month parking charge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80841
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4656703)