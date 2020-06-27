All apartments in Renton
3917 NE 11th PL
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

3917 NE 11th PL

3917 Northeast 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Northeast 11th Place, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renton Rambler - Wonderfully remodeled 3BR rambler w/open floorplan in the heart of Renton Highlands. Home sits on a quiet street, has hrdwd floors & fresh paint. Updated Kitchen w/granite slab, gas stove & white cabinets. Bathroom re-done from top to bottom. Spacious Family Room w/built-in bookcases leads to flat, fenced yard w/deck, storage shed & vegetable beds. New washer/dryer. Two car garage has electric car outlet. Close to schools, park, retail, Boeing, the Landing & fwys. 10 month lease. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5067835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 NE 11th PL have any available units?
3917 NE 11th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 NE 11th PL have?
Some of 3917 NE 11th PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 NE 11th PL currently offering any rent specials?
3917 NE 11th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 NE 11th PL pet-friendly?
No, 3917 NE 11th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 3917 NE 11th PL offer parking?
Yes, 3917 NE 11th PL offers parking.
Does 3917 NE 11th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 NE 11th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 NE 11th PL have a pool?
No, 3917 NE 11th PL does not have a pool.
Does 3917 NE 11th PL have accessible units?
No, 3917 NE 11th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 NE 11th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 NE 11th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
