3917 NE 11th PL

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renton Rambler - Wonderfully remodeled 3BR rambler w/open floorplan in the heart of Renton Highlands. Home sits on a quiet street, has hrdwd floors & fresh paint. Updated Kitchen w/granite slab, gas stove & white cabinets. Bathroom re-done from top to bottom. Spacious Family Room w/built-in bookcases leads to flat, fenced yard w/deck, storage shed & vegetable beds. New washer/dryer. Two car garage has electric car outlet. Close to schools, park, retail, Boeing, the Landing & fwys. 10 month lease. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



