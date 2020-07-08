All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:15 PM

11428 South East 162nd St

11428 SE 162nd St · No Longer Available
Location

11428 SE 162nd St, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and Stunning new 2019 construction 2BA 1BA house. Be the 1st Tenant in this beautiful unit house. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms available. Feature open kitchen floorplan with ample lot, quartz countertop, great size bedrooms, abundant of daylighting throughout the home, and fenced backyard. Air Conditioning, Smart garage opener, Tankless Water Heater, and 240V Electric Car connection ready. Cascade Elementary, Nelsen Middle, Lindbergh Senior High School Enjoy the neighborhood's proximity access to I-405, WA-167 and WA-169. Deposit: $2500, last month's rent, Application Fee per adult applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: household 3X gross monthly income, No Pets. Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Tony @ Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425-208-1455

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11428 South East 162nd St have any available units?
11428 South East 162nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11428 South East 162nd St have?
Some of 11428 South East 162nd St's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11428 South East 162nd St currently offering any rent specials?
11428 South East 162nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11428 South East 162nd St pet-friendly?
No, 11428 South East 162nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 11428 South East 162nd St offer parking?
Yes, 11428 South East 162nd St offers parking.
Does 11428 South East 162nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11428 South East 162nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11428 South East 162nd St have a pool?
Yes, 11428 South East 162nd St has a pool.
Does 11428 South East 162nd St have accessible units?
No, 11428 South East 162nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 11428 South East 162nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11428 South East 162nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

