11428 South East 162nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Beautiful and Stunning new 2019 construction 2BA 1BA house. Be the 1st Tenant in this beautiful unit house. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms available. Feature open kitchen floorplan with ample lot, quartz countertop, great size bedrooms, abundant of daylighting throughout the home, and fenced backyard. Air Conditioning, Smart garage opener, Tankless Water Heater, and 240V Electric Car connection ready. Cascade Elementary, Nelsen Middle, Lindbergh Senior High School Enjoy the neighborhood's proximity access to I-405, WA-167 and WA-169. Deposit: $2500, last month's rent, Application Fee per adult applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: household 3X gross monthly income, No Pets. Don't miss out on this hot deal, call Tony @ Renters Warehouse today for a tour at 425-208-1455