3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE

3813 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3813 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Well Maintained 2620 sq. ft. 3 bedroom two story! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/01a9d2806b

Beautifully maintained and updated home with lake views. Great layout with both formal and informal spaces. Office on main floor. Upper level 3 generous bedrooms. En Suite Master retreat. Lush mature landscape with a private setting. Just minutes to Microsoft, Idylwood Park and downtown Redmond. The hot tub can't be used during the lease.

If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have any available units?
3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE currently offering any rent specials?
3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE pet-friendly?
No, 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE offer parking?
Yes, 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE offers parking.
Does 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have a pool?
No, 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have a pool.
Does 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have accessible units?
No, 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE does not have units with air conditioning.

