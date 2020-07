Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover Avignon Townhomes! Our European-style community resides in the heart of Redmond, within walking distance of high-tech employers and direct access to biking/walking on the Burke Gilman Trail!