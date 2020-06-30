All apartments in Redmond
Old Town Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

Old Town Lofts

16175 Cleveland St · (425) 305-4842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off on Select Units! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off on Select Units! or waived move in fee on select units! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020]
logo
Rent Special
Waived Move In Fee on Select Units! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Location

16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$1,919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Old Town Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
Located in Redmond, WA, Old Town Lofts is a vibrant and stylish community. These apartments feature high-end kitchens, over-sized closets, in-home washer and dryer, and hard surface flooring. Enjoy a workout in our 24-hour fitness center or relax in our resident clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 50
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Old Town Lofts have any available units?
Old Town Lofts has 2 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Old Town Lofts have?
Some of Old Town Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Old Town Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Old Town Lofts is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off on Select Units! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is Old Town Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Old Town Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Old Town Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Old Town Lofts offers parking.
Does Old Town Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Old Town Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Old Town Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Old Town Lofts has a pool.
Does Old Town Lofts have accessible units?
No, Old Town Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Old Town Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Old Town Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Old Town Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Old Town Lofts has units with air conditioning.

