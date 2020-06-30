16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA 98052 Downtown Redmond
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 5
$1,720
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft
Unit 424 · Avail. now
$1,919
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Old Town Lofts.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
Located in Redmond, WA, Old Town Lofts is a vibrant and stylish community. These apartments feature high-end kitchens, over-sized closets, in-home washer and dryer, and hard surface flooring. Enjoy a workout in our 24-hour fitness center or relax in our resident clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 50
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
