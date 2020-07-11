46 Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Redmond apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
139 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,586
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,876
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,418
1337 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,618
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,603
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1086 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
41 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,595
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
42 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Results within 5 miles of Redmond
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1048 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, The Shops at the Bravern, City Hall Park, City Center Bellevue, Overlake Transit Center, Overlake Hospital, The Bellevue Collection, Robert E. McCormick Park. Pet-friendly apartments with underground parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Bellevue
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,630
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
40 Units Available
South Juanita
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
53 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,365
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,454
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
9 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,220
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,993
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
Moss Bay
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,783
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,197
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Redmond, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Redmond apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Redmond apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

