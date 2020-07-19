All apartments in Redmond
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

11005 178th Court North East

11005 178th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11005 178th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful 3000 sq ft craftsman home features vaulted ceilings, stone countertops, rec room with pool table, two car garage, double vanity bathrooms, and a fully fenced yard! Conveniently Located, 20 minutes or less from Microsoft-Redmond, Google-Kirkland, and Downtown Bellevue, as well as being just steps from excellent schools: Mann (K-5) Redmond (Middle) Redmond (High). $3500 refundable security deposit. $875 additional refundable pet deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Rental history showing more than 4 different residences in last 3 years may result in denial of application. Monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 178th Court North East have any available units?
11005 178th Court North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 11005 178th Court North East currently offering any rent specials?
11005 178th Court North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 178th Court North East pet-friendly?
No, 11005 178th Court North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 11005 178th Court North East offer parking?
Yes, 11005 178th Court North East offers parking.
Does 11005 178th Court North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 178th Court North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 178th Court North East have a pool?
No, 11005 178th Court North East does not have a pool.
Does 11005 178th Court North East have accessible units?
No, 11005 178th Court North East does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 178th Court North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 178th Court North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11005 178th Court North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 11005 178th Court North East does not have units with air conditioning.
