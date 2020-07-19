11005 178th Court North East

Amenities

garage pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool table garage

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This beautiful 3000 sq ft craftsman home features vaulted ceilings, stone countertops, rec room with pool table, two car garage, double vanity bathrooms, and a fully fenced yard! Conveniently Located, 20 minutes or less from Microsoft-Redmond, Google-Kirkland, and Downtown Bellevue, as well as being just steps from excellent schools: Mann (K-5) Redmond (Middle) Redmond (High). $3500 refundable security deposit. $875 additional refundable pet deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or late payment of rent may result in denial of application. Rental history showing more than 4 different residences in last 3 years may result in denial of application. Monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x rent may result in denial of application