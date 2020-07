Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving

Riverpark Apartments in Redmond, WA is conveniently located next door to Redmond Town Center with an easy bike ride to Microsoft, Nintendo, DigiPen Institute of Technology, and others. We're also within steps of the Burke Gilman/Sammamish River Trail where you can hike, kayaking or race your bike. Our beautiful homes include hardwood floors, an in-home washer and dryer and modern fixtures and finishes. Residents will also enjoy working out in the fitness center, watching a movie in the theater room, socializing in the community rooms or relaxing outdoors at the BBQ's and fireplaces. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find one that is perfect for you!