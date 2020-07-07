All apartments in Redmond
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge

22433 NE Marketplace Dr · (206) 900-8559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit M3094 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,983

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit M3095 · Avail. now

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit N1100 · Avail. now

$2,316

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit N1103 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,316

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1249 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodge At Redmond Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
The Lodge at Redmond Ridge is surrounded by miles of trails, retail and dining options. The Microsoft Employees' Connector location is within a block from the community. We are very pet friendly with no weight restrictions. Our spacious 1,2 and 3 bedroom flats and townhomes feature 9' ceilings, large windows for lots of natural light and covered patios. The Lodge provides a fully-equipped fitness center, clubhouse with business center and theater room, seasonal pool and year-round spa, BBQ grill and sun deck, and a play area for our smallest residents. Income restrictions may apply.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances. Dogs must be at least one year old.
Dogs
restrictions: Dogs must be at least one year old.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge have any available units?
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge has 6 units available starting at $1,983 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge have?
Some of The Lodge At Redmond Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodge At Redmond Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is The Lodge At Redmond Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodge At Redmond Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Lodge At Redmond Ridge offers parking.
Does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lodge At Redmond Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Lodge At Redmond Ridge has a pool.
Does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge have accessible units?
No, The Lodge At Redmond Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lodge At Redmond Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lodge At Redmond Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, The Lodge At Redmond Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
