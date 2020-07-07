Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

The Lodge at Redmond Ridge is surrounded by miles of trails, retail and dining options. The Microsoft Employees' Connector location is within a block from the community. We are very pet friendly with no weight restrictions. Our spacious 1,2 and 3 bedroom flats and townhomes feature 9' ceilings, large windows for lots of natural light and covered patios. The Lodge provides a fully-equipped fitness center, clubhouse with business center and theater room, seasonal pool and year-round spa, BBQ grill and sun deck, and a play area for our smallest residents. Income restrictions may apply.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.