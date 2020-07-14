All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

Ridgedale

14111 SE 6th St · (425) 490-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N105 · Avail. now

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit N106 · Avail. now

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit M100 · Avail. now

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit M101 · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit I106 · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit I108 · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgedale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

The Ridgedale features renovated apartment homes in the heart of prestigious Eastside Bellevue. Nestled in lush greenery and natural landscaping, The Ridgedale showcases spacious floorplans that boast updated kitchens, with stainless appliances, over-sized refrigerators, quartz counter-tops, hardwood-inspired flooring, and modern white cabinetry. Our community is pet friendly, too!

The Ridgedale is centrally located to Downtown with easy access to I-405, I-90 and 520. Leisure is at your fingertips, as our community is just minutes away from Kelsey Creek Park, Factoria Market Village, Crossroads Mall, The Bellevue Collection in Downtown Bellevue, and the Bellevue Art Museum. Your shopping, dining and ent

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $225
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $14.95/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking $45/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgedale have any available units?
Ridgedale has 9 units available starting at $1,651 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgedale have?
Some of Ridgedale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgedale currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgedale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgedale pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgedale is pet friendly.
Does Ridgedale offer parking?
Yes, Ridgedale offers parking.
Does Ridgedale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgedale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgedale have a pool?
Yes, Ridgedale has a pool.
Does Ridgedale have accessible units?
No, Ridgedale does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgedale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgedale has units with dishwashers.
