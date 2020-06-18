All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
Bellevue Heights
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Bellevue Heights

13902 Northeast 8th Street · (425) 562-3525
Location

13902 Northeast 8th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Crossroads

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
The Bellevue Heights Apartments is a three story building offering 39 modern apartments. There are 36 two bedroom/ two bath units as well as three one bedroom/ one bath units. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwashers, disposals, fireplaces, parking and washer/dryer in units. The Bellevue Heights is near parks and bus lines. Managed by Cornell & Associates. Bellevue Heights is currently offering a 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with gas fireplace, W/D, D/W and deck. Located near excellent schools, retail and bus-lines. Off-street and garage parking available. $2195 per month $300 deposit/ $500 non-refundable fee 13902 NE 8th St Call Rod at 425-562-3525 or email rodhall1@live.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellevue Heights have any available units?
Bellevue Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Bellevue Heights have?
Some of Bellevue Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellevue Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Bellevue Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellevue Heights pet-friendly?
No, Bellevue Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does Bellevue Heights offer parking?
Yes, Bellevue Heights does offer parking.
Does Bellevue Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bellevue Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellevue Heights have a pool?
No, Bellevue Heights does not have a pool.
Does Bellevue Heights have accessible units?
No, Bellevue Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Bellevue Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellevue Heights has units with dishwashers.
