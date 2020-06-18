Amenities

The Bellevue Heights Apartments is a three story building offering 39 modern apartments. There are 36 two bedroom/ two bath units as well as three one bedroom/ one bath units. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwashers, disposals, fireplaces, parking and washer/dryer in units. The Bellevue Heights is near parks and bus lines. Managed by Cornell & Associates. Bellevue Heights is currently offering a 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with gas fireplace, W/D, D/W and deck. Located near excellent schools, retail and bus-lines. Off-street and garage parking available. $2195 per month $300 deposit/ $500 non-refundable fee 13902 NE 8th St Call Rod at 425-562-3525 or email rodhall1@live.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure