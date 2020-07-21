970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Bellevue Park Condominiums across the street from prestigious Bellevue Square. 1 bed, 1 bath unit with Balcony overlooking beautiful lush court. Big upgrade including remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom along with upgraded heating, water tank.



Two large closets and A/C in the bedroom. Personal washer and dryer as well as a community laundry room. Community swimming pool on grounds and personal storage on site.



Oversized parking spot right outside the front door.



Small pets can be allowed upon discretion.



Smoking is not permitted in the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, sewage, trash, and HOA fees.



Walk Score: 90



Nearby parks: Goddard Park, McCormick Park Extension, and Downtown Park.



Nearby Schools:

Clyde Hill Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 9/10

Medina Elementary School - 1.2 miles, 9/10

Bellevue High School - 1.09 miles, 8/10

Chinook Middle School - 0.67 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

246 - 0.1 mile

271 - 0.1 mile

535 Lynnwood Bellevue - 0.1 mile

532 Everett Bellevue - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



