Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53

970 100th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

970 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Bellevue Park Condominiums across the street from prestigious Bellevue Square. 1 bed, 1 bath unit with Balcony overlooking beautiful lush court. Big upgrade including remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom along with upgraded heating, water tank.

Two large closets and A/C in the bedroom. Personal washer and dryer as well as a community laundry room. Community swimming pool on grounds and personal storage on site.

Oversized parking spot right outside the front door.

Small pets can be allowed upon discretion.

Smoking is not permitted in the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, sewage, trash, and HOA fees.

Walk Score: 90

Nearby parks: Goddard Park, McCormick Park Extension, and Downtown Park.

Nearby Schools:
Clyde Hill Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 9/10
Medina Elementary School - 1.2 miles, 9/10
Bellevue High School - 1.09 miles, 8/10
Chinook Middle School - 0.67 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
246 - 0.1 mile
271 - 0.1 mile
535 Lynnwood Bellevue - 0.1 mile
532 Everett Bellevue - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4999616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 have any available units?
970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 have?
Some of 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 currently offering any rent specials?
970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 is pet friendly.
Does 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 offer parking?
Yes, 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 offers parking.
Does 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 have a pool?
Yes, 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 has a pool.
Does 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 have accessible units?
No, 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 does not have accessible units.
Does 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 100th Avenue Northeast Apt 53 has units with dishwashers.
