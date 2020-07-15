All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

940 167th Ave NE

940 167th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

940 167th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom Rambler in Northeast Bellevue - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler boasts beautiful hardwood floors and is nestled between North Lake Hills, Highlands and NE Bellevue, a stones throw from Crossroads and Lake Sammamish. Amazing access to the best Eastside amenities including golf courses, parks, shopping, dining, and more! Enjoy park-like living in your own backyard or relax by the fire.
Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.
1 year lease terms
Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management

Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com

(RLNE4944596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 167th Ave NE have any available units?
940 167th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 940 167th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
940 167th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 167th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 940 167th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 940 167th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 940 167th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 940 167th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 167th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 167th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 940 167th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 940 167th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 940 167th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 940 167th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 167th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 167th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 167th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
