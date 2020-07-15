940 167th Ave NE

Amenities

hardwood floors

Three Bedroom Rambler in Northeast Bellevue - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler boasts beautiful hardwood floors and is nestled between North Lake Hills, Highlands and NE Bellevue, a stones throw from Crossroads and Lake Sammamish. Amazing access to the best Eastside amenities including golf courses, parks, shopping, dining, and more! Enjoy park-like living in your own backyard or relax by the fire.

Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.

1 year lease terms

Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management



Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com



