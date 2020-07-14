All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

936 Lake Washington Blvd NE

936 Lake Washington Blvd NE · No Longer Available
Location

936 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in West Bellevue - A quintessential Northwest style home located in the coveted West Bellevue community. Completely renovated in 2006 with an open floor plan in turn key condition. Award winning schools (Medina Elem, Chinook Middle, and Bellevue High). Short distance to Bellevue Square mall, Old Bellevue Main, parks and waterfront. Enjoy the lifestyle only the Northwest could offer.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee and $1000 refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE4652477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE have any available units?
936 Lake Washington Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
936 Lake Washington Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE is pet friendly.
Does 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE offer parking?
No, 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not offer parking.
Does 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
