936 Lake Washington Blvd NE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in West Bellevue - A quintessential Northwest style home located in the coveted West Bellevue community. Completely renovated in 2006 with an open floor plan in turn key condition. Award winning schools (Medina Elem, Chinook Middle, and Bellevue High). Short distance to Bellevue Square mall, Old Bellevue Main, parks and waterfront. Enjoy the lifestyle only the Northwest could offer.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee and $1000 refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE4652477)