752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Bellevue Townhouse -

Great location with easy access to downtown Bellevue! The entire house has new engineering hardwood flooring and fresh paint. The main level of this townhome has an open kitchen/ family room/ dining area. The kitchen has granite countertops and the family room has a wood burning FP. The upper level features a master bedroom with master bath, two additional bedrooms and a second bathroom. There is a patio off the patio and two-car garage. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4991329)