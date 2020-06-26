All apartments in Bellevue
Location

752 122nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Bellevue Townhouse -
Great location with easy access to downtown Bellevue! The entire house has new engineering hardwood flooring and fresh paint. The main level of this townhome has an open kitchen/ family room/ dining area. The kitchen has granite countertops and the family room has a wood burning FP. The upper level features a master bedroom with master bath, two additional bedrooms and a second bathroom. There is a patio off the patio and two-car garage. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4991329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 have any available units?
752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 122nd Ave NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
